CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Insider Peter K. Johansson Sells 22,500 Shares

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,248. This represents a 26.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.04 million, a PE ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $35.16.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. CECO Environmental’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CECO shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Get Our Latest Report on CECO Environmental

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.