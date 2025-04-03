CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 51285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Specifically, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,248. The trade was a 26.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 5,601 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $135,264.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,539. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $691.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Further Reading

