Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Strong-Buy Rating

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Ceconomy Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of MTTRY stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 0.33%.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

