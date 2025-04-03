CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CEMIG Price Performance
NYSE:CIG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 1,836,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,865. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. CEMIG has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $2.19.
CEMIG Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. CEMIG’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CEMIG
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CEMIG
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.