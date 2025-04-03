Cencora (NYSE:COR) Trading Up 3.5% – Should You Buy?

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $289.74 and last traded at $289.39. 1,629,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,586,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

Cencora Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

