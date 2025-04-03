CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) versus Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Rightscorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $3.54 million 6.50 -$15.19 million ($0.19) -1.47 Rightscorp $290,000.00 13.79 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Rightscorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

Volatility & Risk

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -67.36% N/A -53.19% Rightscorp -60.00% N/A N/A

Summary

Rightscorp beats CFN Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies. It also operates various media platforms, including CannabisFN.com, CFNMediaNews.com, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry; and distributes content across various online platforms, such as the CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. In addition, the company is involved in the white label manufacturing and co-packing business; and cannabidiol manufacturing business. It serves cannabis, hemp, and wellness industries. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

About Rightscorp

(Get Free Report)

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP’s). The company’s technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP’s notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs’ customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.