Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given a C$20.50 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$20.50 price objective by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.05. The company had a trading volume of 216,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,969. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$17.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -100.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.86.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

