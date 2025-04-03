Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given a C$20.50 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$20.50 price objective by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.
CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 1.0 %
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.