Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.24.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EXE opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -55.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,730,577.50. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

