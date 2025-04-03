Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 75,928 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.7 %

CMG stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

