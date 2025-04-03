CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 6,894 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,821,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 111,956 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 145,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 284,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,443,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 167,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

