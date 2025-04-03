CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 77,060 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 181.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,060 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after buying an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.