CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $46.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

