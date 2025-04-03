Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 25,813 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 131.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,813 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $94.58 and a one year high of $118.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

