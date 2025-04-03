Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,665 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,582,000 after buying an additional 53,272 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $416,202,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $265.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

