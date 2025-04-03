Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,744 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,565,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,537,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,754,672,000 after buying an additional 659,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,794,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

