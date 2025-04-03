Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

NKE stock opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.64. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

