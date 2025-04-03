Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $4.41 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.2 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.69 and a 1-year high of $130.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

