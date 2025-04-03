Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 114,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 95,605 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,658,000 after acquiring an additional 505,481 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 403,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBIO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,467,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,477.82. This trade represents a 42.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $11,864,362.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371,515 shares in the company, valued at $194,932,279.35. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,654,739 shares of company stock worth $325,937,151. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.