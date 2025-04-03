Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 72,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,455,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,664,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,815,000 after acquiring an additional 293,784 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 952,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 625,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 441,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 99,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $31,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

BHLB opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.58. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

