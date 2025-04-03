Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $3.34 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,911,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,169,000 after buying an additional 126,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,981,000 after acquiring an additional 133,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 865,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,925,000 after acquiring an additional 253,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC opened at $114.57 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

In related news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,278.20. This trade represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,042.20. This represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

