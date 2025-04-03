Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,900,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,043,000 after acquiring an additional 124,860 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,204 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

