Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,643 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 129,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,596,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $371,000.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $72,008.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,629.76. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $46,984.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,675.52. This represents a 36.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $999,042. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -162.00, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trupanion

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.