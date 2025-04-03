Climber Capital SA Acquires Shares of 65,437 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Climber Capital SA bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 65,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up 2.4% of Climber Capital SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $57.68.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

