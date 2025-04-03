Climber Capital SA Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Climber Capital SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 4.8% of Climber Capital SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.44 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

