Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Shares Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.87 and last traded at $98.29. 152,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 172,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOF shares. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The firm has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

