Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/27/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/26/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $93.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/6/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,649. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.82.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions Co alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,187,850 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,678,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,294,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 429,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,535 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 436,509 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $33,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.