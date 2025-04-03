Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $94.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.15 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Cognyte Software updated its FY guidance to $0.16 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.160 EPS.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 21.0 %

CGNT stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $715.35 million, a PE ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNT shares. StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Wednesday.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

