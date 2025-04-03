Cognyte Software’s (CGNT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 21.0 %

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $94.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth about $78,025,000. Value Base Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,471,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 424,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 204,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

