Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.49 Billion

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be bought for about $82,255.88 or 1.00012471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market cap of $2.49 billion and $351.18 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s launch date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 30,224 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 30,215.80449979. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 83,431.45485395 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $341,984,196.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

