Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 355177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CODI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 827.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.