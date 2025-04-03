comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Short Interest Update

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

comScore Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. comScore has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.66 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 243.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that comScore will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in comScore in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

