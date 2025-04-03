Confluent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 29,019 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 214% compared to the average daily volume of 9,236 call options.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $7,516,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,628,937.04. This represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $85,280.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,419.76. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

