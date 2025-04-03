Contrasting Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) & HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) and Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Solar Integrated Roofing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $1.07 billion 1.53 $215.87 million $0.67 19.36 Solar Integrated Roofing $37.31 million 0.03 -$27.40 million ($0.03) 0.00

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Integrated Roofing. Solar Integrated Roofing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HighPeak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 15.94% 14.83% 7.60% Solar Integrated Roofing -623.62% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 77.5% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Solar Integrated Roofing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Integrated Roofing has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HighPeak Energy and Solar Integrated Roofing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Solar Integrated Roofing 0 0 0 0 0.00

HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.23%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Solar Integrated Roofing.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Solar Integrated Roofing on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

