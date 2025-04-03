Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRTO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 80.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Criteo by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Criteo by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $73,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,090.88. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,267,255.24. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,363 shares of company stock worth $1,124,213. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRTO opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRTO

About Criteo

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.