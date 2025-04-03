Critical Analysis: Turtle Beach (TBCH) & Its Competitors

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Turtle Beach to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Turtle Beach has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turtle Beach’s competitors have a beta of -8.07, indicating that their average share price is 907% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Turtle Beach and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach 0 0 2 0 3.00 Turtle Beach Competitors 229 485 1024 50 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Turtle Beach presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.08%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.78%. Given Turtle Beach’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Turtle Beach is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Turtle Beach and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach $372.77 million -$17.68 million 19.56 Turtle Beach Competitors $399.63 million -$90.17 million 22.74

Turtle Beach’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Turtle Beach. Turtle Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Turtle Beach and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach 1.41% 9.18% 3.88% Turtle Beach Competitors -18.70% -50.08% -5.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Turtle Beach beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

