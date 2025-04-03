Critical Review: 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) versus Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 1st Source and Citizens & Northern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 1 1 0 2.50 Citizens & Northern 0 1 0 0 2.00

1st Source presently has a consensus price target of $70.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.12%. Given 1st Source’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 1st Source is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

74.4% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of 1st Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1st Source and Citizens & Northern”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $387.12 million 3.83 $132.62 million $5.36 11.27 Citizens & Northern $106.51 million 2.91 $25.96 million $1.69 11.86

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 23.10% 11.92% 1.54% Citizens & Northern 16.50% 9.71% 1.00%

Dividends

1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. 1st Source pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

1st Source has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1st Source beats Citizens & Northern on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Source

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for construction equipment, new and pre-owned aircraft, auto and light trucks, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, motor coaches, shuttle buses, funeral cars, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.