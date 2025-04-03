CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in CSX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

