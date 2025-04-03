Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.37. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.