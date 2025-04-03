Currys (LON:CURY) Trading 10.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 98.31 ($1.28). Approximately 14,405,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 5,008,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.16).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
Currys Price Performance
Insider Activity at Currys
In related news, insider Octavia Morley bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,903.78). 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
