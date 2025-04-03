Currys (LON:CURY) Trading Up 10.4% – Here’s Why

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 100.40 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 98.17 ($1.27). 5,311,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,870,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.16).
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.62) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
In other news, insider Octavia Morley bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,903.78). Company insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
