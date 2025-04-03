Cynosure Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Freshpet stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.61.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRPT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.53.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

