Cynosure Group LLC Decreases Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,127.44. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 8,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,305.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,698.44. The trade was a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,281 shares of company stock worth $11,660,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HURN opened at $147.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.55. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.