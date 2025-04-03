Cynosure Group LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,547,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5,897.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 235,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,917,000 after acquiring an additional 231,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,586,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after acquiring an additional 68,137 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $10,462,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This represents a 18.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $3,371,151.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,720.14. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI opened at $195.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.07 and a 200-day moving average of $213.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.11.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

