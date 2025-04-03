Cynosure Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $46,699,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $2,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 56.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 target price on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.31 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

