Cynosure Group LLC Reduces Stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Cynosure Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $747.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. CECO Environmental’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,992.55. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,248. This represents a 26.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

