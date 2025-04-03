Cynosure Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Airbnb by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $122.80 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $5,223,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,498,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,601,684.56. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 171,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,598,794. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250,894 shares of company stock worth $314,940,768. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

