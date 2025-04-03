D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,068. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,203 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

