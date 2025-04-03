D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $128.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.40 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

