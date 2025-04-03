DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

