DA Davidson Issues Negative Forecast for Trustmark Earnings

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trustmark’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Trustmark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

